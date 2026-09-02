Winnipeg Blue Bombers acquire new QB in another trade with Ottawa RedBlacks

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a quarterback from a trade with the Ottawa RedBlacks for the second time this season.

The Bombers completed a swap with the RedBlacks to acquire the rights to prospect Ty Pennington in exchange for American linebacker Kyahva Tezino on Wednesday. Tezino was on the Bombers practice roster after he had just joined the team a little over a week ago.

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Pennington is in his senior season at Northern Arizona University. The six-foot, two-inch, 220-pound QB threw two touchdown passes in the Lumberjacks’ season-opening victory last weekend. He’s passed for 5,568 yards in just 25 collegiate games at Northern Arizona.

Pennington was the Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2024 and has 34 career touchdown passes with only seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 691 yards with 9 TDs.

Pennington goes on the Bombers exclusive negotiation list.

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The Bombers also acquired quarterback Dru Brown from the RedBlacks back in June.