Saskatoon Blades come up flat in loss to Everett Silvertips

Dustin Wolf made 23 saves as the Everett Silvertips blanked the Saskatoon Blades 3-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Akash Bains, Dawson Butt and Riley Sutter, with an empty net goal, supplied the offence for the Silvertips (8-5-0).

READ MORE: Everett Silvertips provided opportunities for Saskatoon Blades head coach Mitch Love

Nolan Maier stopped 28-of-30 shots for Saskatoon (8-4-1), who lost for the second time this year at home.

Blades head coach Mitch Love said the team came out flat.

“It was just a readiness thing, we just looked rusty, we looked fatigued,” Love said.

“They got life off of those things.”

The Blades came up empty on five power plays, which Love said factored into the loss.

“We had a four minute power play in the third period, it probably could have given us a little bit of life – it didn’t,” Love said.

“I think if we score on one of those, it puts a little bit of pressure on the other side.”

Saskatoon now heads out on a three games in three nights road trip to Alberta, starting Friday in Red Deer.

– With files from the Canadian Press