Saskatoon Blades lose tough game against Prince Albert Raiders

The Saskatoon Blades kept it close through two periods but couldn’t hold off the CHL’s second-ranked team on Sunday.

Down 3-2 heading into the third period, the Blades could only watch as the Prince Albert Raiders scored three goals to solidify a 6-2 win.

“We played a good 60 minutes – I thought as a group we were competitive – but in the long run we made a couple of breakdowns [and] I think that cost us the game,” Blades captain Chase Wouters said.

Blades winger Kristian Roykas Marthinsen opened the scoring early in the first period before the Raiders made it 2-1 on goals scored by forwards Spencer Moe and Parker Kelly.

Defenceman Dawson Davidson tied it up for the Blades shortly after but couldn’t keep the high-flying Raiders off the score sheet.

The Raiders would go on to score four unanswered goals, including two goals from winger Brett Leason – his eighth and ninth goals of the season.

Centre Sean Montgomery and rearguard Brayden Pachal also scored in the win. Blades goalie Nolan Maier allowed five goals on 30 shots, while Raiders netminder Ian Scott stopped 26 of 28.

The Blades return to action on Wednesday, when they host the Calgary Hitmen. Game time is 7 p.m.