Senators sign Batherson to eight-year extension

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Drake Batherson to an eight-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.
The deal carries an annual average value of US$10.75 million and keeps the 28-year-old winger under contract through the 2034-35 NHL season.
“Drake exemplifies what it is to be an Ottawa Senator,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. “He was drafted and developed by our organization and has shown a commitment to wanting to be in Ottawa long term. We view him as a key part of our core group.”
Ottawa selected Batherson in the fourth round, 121st overall, of the 2017 NHL draft.
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Batherson is coming off a career year, scoring 33 goals and adding 38 assists for 71 points in 79 games.
He reached the 30-goal and 70-point marks for the first time while increasing his point total for a seventh consecutive season.
Batherson added three goals and an assist in four playoff games, leading Ottawa in post-season scoring.
He has 364 points in 470 regular-season games and ranks 10th on the Senators’ all-time scoring list.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.
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