Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Senators sign Batherson to eight-year extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Drake Batherson to an eight-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

The deal carries an annual average value of US$10.75 million and keeps the 28-year-old winger under contract through the 2034-35 NHL season.

“Drake exemplifies what it is to be an Ottawa Senator,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. “He was drafted and developed by our organization and has shown a commitment to wanting to be in Ottawa long term. We view him as a key part of our core group.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames host annual Celebrity Charity Golf Classic'
Calgary Flames host annual Celebrity Charity Golf Classic
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa selected Batherson in the fourth round, 121st overall, of the 2017 NHL draft.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Batherson is coming off a career year, scoring 33 goals and adding 38 assists for 71 points in 79 games.

He reached the 30-goal and 70-point marks for the first time while increasing his point total for a seventh consecutive season.

Batherson added three goals and an assist in four playoff games, leading Ottawa in post-season scoring.

He has 364 points in 470 regular-season games and ranks 10th on the Senators’ all-time scoring list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices