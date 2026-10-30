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Sports

Barnes has career-high 41 points in Raptors’ loss

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 10:16 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Scottie Barnes had a career-high 41 points for the Raptors but Toronto still fell to the Orlando Magic 121-114 on Friday in the first NBA Cup game for both teams.

Desmond Bane scored 28 points, including six three-pointers, as Orlando (2-3) bounced back from a lopsided 129-99 loss in Toronto on Wednesday.

Franz Wagner dropped 26 points and dished out 11 assists for the Magic and Anthony Black also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists.

Barnes added five rebounds and five assists for Toronto (3-2). Immanuel Quickley had 17 points with eight assists and six rebounds.

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Kawhi Leonard (left knee swelling) remained out for the Raptors, with Ja’Kobe Walter scoring nine points in his place.

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Takeaways

Magic: Bane was dialed in from three-point range, going six for 12 from beyond the arc. His shooting performance anchored a superior night for Orlando’s sharpshooters as they cumulatively went 18 for 34 (53 per cent) on all three-pointers.

Raptors: Starting centre Jakob Poeltl had by far his best game of the season. He entered play on Friday averaging 2.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, but finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists against Orlando.

Key moment

Raptors reserve Jamison Battle’s layup with 6:07 left to play drew Toronto to within two points of the Magic but Orlando responded with a quick 5-0 run to re-establish the lead.

Key stat

Barnes’s 16th career game with 30-plus points, five rebounds and five assists tied DeMar DeRozan for fourth most in Raptors’ history.

Up next

Toronto: Travels to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Sunday and the Clippers on Monday.

Orlando: Hosts the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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