Senators forward Hodgson given two-game ban

NEW YORK – Ottawa Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been given a two-game suspension for boarding, the NHL’s department of player safety said Friday.
Hodgson boarded Los Angeles defenceman Brandt Clarke midway through the second period of the Kings’ 6-5 overtime victory on Thursday night.
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Hodgson was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.
He will forfeit US$8,762.88 in salary.
The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.
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