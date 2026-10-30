Senators forward Hodgson given two-game ban

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NEW YORK – Ottawa Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been given a two-game suspension for boarding, the NHL’s department of player safety said Friday.

Hodgson boarded Los Angeles defenceman Brandt Clarke midway through the second period of the Kings’ 6-5 overtime victory on Thursday night.

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Hodgson was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.

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He will forfeit US$8,762.88 in salary.

The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.