Winnipeg Jets losing streak hits eight after 5-2 loss to Florida

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The Winnipeg Jets are leaving sunny Florida with some dark clouds hanging over them after yet another loss Friday night.

For the second time this week, the Jets were beaten by the Florida Panthers, this one a 5-2 final, making it eight straight losses and dropping them to 4-7-3 overall.

Anton Lundell scored a hat-trick for Florida, while Seth Jones recorded a goal and two assists.

Goaltender Nico Daws made his first start for the Jets since being acquired from New Jersey in a trade last week and made 33 saves.

Florida struck first on the powerplay with just under two minutes left in the opening period as Sam Reinhart took a pass down low and casually walked in front, beating Daws with a shot and opening the scoring.

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Under three minutes into the second, the Panthers found the back of the net again on a Lundell shot for a two-goal lead.

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Later in the period, the Jets received a gift after a delay of game penalty issued to the Panthers was challenged by Florida, but was unsuccessful, and the failed challenge gave Florida another penalty and a two-minute two-man advantage for the Jets.

It took them nearly the full two minutes to score, but Kyle Connor was able to make a nifty deke and beat Panthers goaltender Akira Schmid to cut the lead in half. It was Connor’s team-leading 11th of the season.

But another Panthers powerplay later in the period led to another Panthers goal, this time off the stick of Jones who creeped in from the point and one-timed a pass in the slot.

It was Jones’ third point of the night, giving him six points against the Jets in the two games they’ve played this week.

Winnipeg got back to within one almost halfway through the third when Morgan Barron won a puck battle along the boards and headed towards the net where he beat Schmid with a shot for his first goal of the season.

But the Panthers added the insurance marker after the Jets left Lundell uncovered in front of the net and he tapped in a rebound. He would complete his hat-trick with an empty-netter late in the game.

The Jets went with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on the night, with Tyrel Bauer coming into the lineup in place of Brad Lambert.

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And just when you think the Jets schedule couldn’t get any tougher, they’ll take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday with puck drop just after 1 p.m.