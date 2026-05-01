Saskatoon and Regina open city golf courses to the public

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The sun is beating down over Saskatoon, with temperatures above 20 degrees.

As the grass grows greener and the trees start to bud, it’s starting to feel like spring. With the warm weather, golf courses are finally starting to open their doors.

Golfer Shoji Gaboury is ready for the weather.

“Honestly it’s a bit of a privilege. It’s been cold winter times and now we get to go golfing, so it’s a beautiful time,” said Gaboury.

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For dedicated golfers, they’ve had the simulators and the golf dome. Now that they can play in the sun, it’s making all the difference.

Golfers Don Tomkinson and Dax Zary say the season is something they’ve been looking forward to.

“Honestly it’s just awesome, it’s been super cold out. I’ve been hitting the golf dome, the golf sim but it just does not compare,” said Zary

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“I did a lot of golfing indoors, so I wasn’t quite ready, but once it started getting warmer before the second-to-last snowfall, I was ready. That last one really irritated a guy a bit,” said Tomkinson.

Many of the private courses still have yet to open, but as the temperatures consistently rise above zero, courses across the province will be opening up soon.