Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon and Regina open city golf courses to the public

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 7:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city golf courses open for the summer'
Saskatoon city golf courses open for the summer
WATCH: Golfers hit the link as Saskatoon, and Regina open city golf courses
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The sun is beating down over Saskatoon, with temperatures above 20 degrees.

As the grass grows greener and the trees start to bud, it’s starting to feel like spring. With the warm weather, golf courses are finally starting to open their doors.

Golfer Shoji Gaboury is ready for the weather.

“Honestly it’s a bit of a privilege. It’s been cold winter times and now we get to go golfing, so it’s a beautiful time,” said Gaboury.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For dedicated golfers, they’ve had the simulators and the golf dome. Now that they can play in the sun, it’s making all the difference.

Golfers Don Tomkinson and Dax Zary say the season is something they’ve been looking forward to.

“Honestly it’s just awesome, it’s been super cold out. I’ve been hitting the golf dome, the golf sim but it just does not compare,” said Zary

Story continues below advertisement

“I did a lot of golfing indoors, so I wasn’t quite ready, but once it started getting warmer before the second-to-last snowfall, I was ready. That last one really irritated a guy a bit,” said Tomkinson.

Many of the private courses still have yet to open, but as the temperatures consistently rise above zero, courses across the province will be opening up soon.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices