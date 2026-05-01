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Sports

Brandon Ingram downgraded to doubtful for Game 6

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 11:19 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have downgraded Brandon Ingram from questionable to doubtful for tonight’s playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Ingram left midway through the second quarter of Wednesday’s 125-120 Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers.

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The two-time all-star aggravated inflammation in his right heel during that game and the Raptors say it has not improved despite a day of rest.

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Ingram was averaging 14.8 points in the series and was coming off a 23-point effort in Toronto’s Game 4 victory on Sunday.

He averaged a team-high 21.5 points in the regular season while playing in 77 games, the second most of his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

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