Saskatoon Blades fall short in 6-5 loss to Regina Pats

Following a 5-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors (7-5-3-0) on Friday, the Saskatoon Blades (10-7-2-0) fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Regina Pats (5-12-0-0) on Saturday in WHL action.

Max Gerlach scored his 11th and 12th goals for the Saskatoon Blades, while forwards Tristen Robins and Chase Wouters also scored for Saskatoon, along with defenceman Seth Bafaro.

Kirby Dach added three assists.

READ MORE: Krebs’ 3-point night powers Kootenay Ice over Saskatoon Blades

Saskatoon starter Nolan Maier stopped just five of eight shots in 20:31 of ice time before Dorrin Luding took over and finished the game. He turned away 14 of 17 shots.

Pats forward Nick Henry played the hero for Regina, scoring the game winner with just over four minutes left in the third period — his second of the game and eighth of the season.

Captain Jake Leschyshyn also had a big night with the Pats, scoring twice and adding an assist for his second three-point game of the year.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades down Calgary Hitmen to snap losing streak

Austin Pratt and Duncan Pierce rounded out the scoring for the Pats (5-12-0). Regina goalie Max Paddock stopped 21 of 26 shots and was replaced by Dean McNabb in the third. McNabb stopped all six of the shots he faced.

The Blades were three for six on the power play, while the Pats were two for two.

Next up for the Blades is a road game against the Medicine Hat Tigers (8-7-0-2) on Friday.