Canada out of gold medal contention after loss at World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

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Canada will not compete for its first world curling mixed doubles gold medal this year after a 6-4 loss to Sweden in semifinal action on Friday.

The Gimli, Man., team of Kadriana and Colton Lott trailed the Swedes 5-2 after giving up a steal of three in the fifth end.

The Canadians scored two in the sixth to cut into Sweden’s lead, but Therese Westman and Robin Ahlberg put the game away with a point in the seventh.

“I thought we had a good game and we made lots of good shots,” Kadriana Lott said. “There were just some rocks that we didn’t get on the right side of the inch. They played well, and it was a very good mixed doubles game.

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“We had some chances and some misses, so it hurts. But we still have a medal to play for, and we’re going to come out strong tomorrow.”

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Sweden will face Australia in the final, while Canada will meet Italy for bronze.

Australia upset the defending champions 7-6 in the other semifinal when they entered an extra end with the hammer and scored a decisive point.

Canada has two silver and two bronze medals since the mixed doubles championship made its debut in 2008.