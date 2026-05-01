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Sports

Canada out of gold medal contention after loss at World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 8:51 pm
1 min read
Team Sahaidak/Lott skip Kadriana Sahaidak, right, and third Colton Lott discuss strategy as they play Team Schmiemann/Morris at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Team Sahaidak/Lott skip Kadriana Sahaidak, right, and third Colton Lott discuss strategy as they play Team Schmiemann/Morris at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Canada will not compete for its first world curling mixed doubles gold medal this year after a 6-4 loss to Sweden in semifinal action on Friday.

The Gimli, Man., team of Kadriana and Colton Lott trailed the Swedes 5-2 after giving up a steal of three in the fifth end.

The Canadians scored two in the sixth to cut into Sweden’s lead, but Therese Westman and Robin Ahlberg put the game away with a point in the seventh.

“I thought we had a good game and we made lots of good shots,” Kadriana Lott said. “There were just some rocks that we didn’t get on the right side of the inch. They played well, and it was a very good mixed doubles game.

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“We had some chances and some misses, so it hurts. But we still have a medal to play for, and we’re going to come out strong tomorrow.”

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Sweden will face Australia in the final, while Canada will meet Italy for bronze.

Australia upset the defending champions 7-6 in the other semifinal when they entered an extra end with the hammer and scored a decisive point.

Canada has two silver and two bronze medals since the mixed doubles championship made its debut in 2008.

Click to play video: 'Brad Jacobs on how Team Canada ended up with ‘bad boys of curling’ moniker'
Brad Jacobs on how Team Canada ended up with ‘bad boys of curling’ moniker

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