Call of the Wilde: Tampa Bay forces a Game 7 after a classic battle at the Bell Centre

It’s three wins apiece after another classic between these two clubs. It’s two overtime wins each after Tampa Bay came into the Bell Centre and scored the only goal of the game after 70 minutes of hockey.

There will be a Game 7 Sunday night in Tampa Bay after a 1-0 Lightning win.

Wilde Horses

Thrilling moments all over the offensive zone for the Canadiens in the first period. They created excitement, but could not solve Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had his best game of the series. He also got a little help from a goal post on Cole Caufield’s sizzling shot from 20 feet.

Caufield and Nick Suzuki lined up with Josh Anderson and it worked tremendously. Anderson was a wrecking ball of pain for the Lightning players who faced his wrath at every turn. Anderson levelled just about everyone in the first frame. The Lightning started to turn it over fearing his physicality. Even Nikita Kucherov gave away the puck when he saw Anderson coming.

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The forward lines worked well with head coach Martin St. Louis not shy to change them from shift to shift to make sure that Jon Cooper couldn’t get comfortable. One shift Juraj Slafkovsky was with Caufield and Suzuki, and the next he was with Jake Evans and Ivan Demidov.

That led to the best period of the series for Evans and Demidov. Demidov had a tremendous chance late in the first period, but was robbed by Vasilevskiy. Evans had a couple of close-in looks as well that were stopped.

What became the best fourth line in the NHL playoffs also raged on with dominating shifts. Kirby Dach continued his hard work to win pucks. Alexandre Texier is playing taller than he ever has in his career. Zachary Bolduc is a physical force and has improved his understanding of how to extend zone time in a big way this season.

On defence, Arber Xhekaj timed two huge hits in the opening frame to make two Tampa Bay players crumble. Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier also took the men effectively. However, for all the greatness in the first period, they only had gaining confidence to show for it, but no goals.

They would need the first one in the second period. It would not come. The chances were piling up. Bolduc had a clear look, but couldn’t find the far side. On the power play, Demidov had two shots at it in succession. The second was an acrobatic save while off-balance.

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It was as exciting a game without a goal that could be imagined. At the start of the third period, it was still without a goal despite excellence all over the ice offensively.

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To start the third, the first five minutes were the best of the series for Montreal. Anderson set the tone with a massive hit on Brandon Hagel. They had outstanding chances. On one shift, Lane Hutson was a magician figuring out how to win space for himself and his mates. Hutson truly is one of the game’s greats.

Texier had a shot down the left side that hit the post. Texier has a tremendous release on his shot. Newhook had a chance in tight. The Canadiens had an expected-goals total of 3.38, yet had nothing to show for it after 60 minutes.

Wilde Goats

The Lightning must think that the Canadiens goaltender can’t handle his rebounds effectively, because they were throwing pucks at the net from anywhere. Many of the shots had no chance to score, and they knew it. All they wanted was to see if Jakub Dobes could keep the puck where he wanted it.

They were funnelling it to the net with the plan to see that he couldn’t direct it to the corner or keep it for a whistle. There were a lot of shots from 45 feet with screens. Not much of a plan in the regular season, but in the playoffs, it always seems to prove fruitful.

Late in the second, it appeared they had Dobes and the Canadiens beaten as the puck rolled toward the line and beyond it, except Danault swept it away just before it crossed the line. It felt like the Lightning were taking control of the contest, but they also couldn’t finish.

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It was a beautifully officiated game as well until 3:18 remained when Demidov made a tremendous drive toward the net earning a scoring chance. As he was held back near the goal by the Tampa Bay defender, he lunged forward and hit Vasilevskiy. Goaltender interference was called on Demidov.

Somehow, even though it was a shooting gallery, the Canadiens killed one of the worst penalty calls anyone could imagine. The series on the line, and they chose a penalty when the attacking player was manhandled into the goalie to decide the series. Folly.

Dobes still didn’t blink in a head-to-head against Vasilevskiy for the ages. The Lightning had an Expected Goals total of 2.99 in the first 60 minutes, yet had nothing to show for it. There truly is almost nothing between these two teams.

Midway through overtime period one, it was a pick that the Lightning ran on Dach so he couldn’t get at the point man. It funnelled down to Gage Goncalves who basically made his first good play of the series. The Lightning stayed alive to force a Game 7.

Wilde Cards

The Laval Rocket continued their series against the Toronto Marlies on Friday night. Game 1 went well with the Rocket winning 3-1 in a tightly contested defensive affair.

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Game 2 saw the Rocket take a 2-0 lead on goals from Laurent Dauphin and Joshua Roy, before Toronto responded for a 2-1 Laval lead after one. The rest of the way, it was Toronto dominance. They scored six unanswered goals to take down the Rocket easily 6-2.

The series is now even with the next two in Toronto. The Rocket have had a terrible time against the Marlies this season losing their last four meetings before the playoffs, and it continues still.

Only one other Canadiens note as the top prospect in the Western Hockey League playoffs continues his playoff journey. When Bryce Pickford finishes his WHL season he will head to the Rocket, if Laval is still playing.

The Eastern Conference final is a tight one with the series between Pickford’s Medicine Hat Tigers and the Prince Albert Raiders tied at two wins each.

It’s a best-of-seven series.

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Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.