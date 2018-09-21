Guelph police need help in suspicious death investigation

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help after the body of a man was found on the banks of the Speed River near the downtown core.

Investigators are looking for anyone who was driving in the downtown area between 2 and 4 a.m. on Thursday, and has dash cam video.

Police provided a map of the area that they are specifically interested in, which includes Wyndham Street between Cork and Macdonell streets, and Macdonell Street between Wyndham and Elizabeth streets.

The body of a man was found at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday by the river near Macdonell and Arthur streets.

Police said they are treating the death as suspicious until their investigation tells them otherwise.

Anyone with dash cam video or anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7027.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.