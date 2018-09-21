Crime
Police arrest suspect in Guelph stabbing

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Guelph police say a man is in custody following a stabbing Thursday night.

Officers were called to an address on Sunset Road in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road at around 10:30 p.m.

The male victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers tracked down the suspect a short time later at an address on Ryde Road in the area of Imperial and Paisley roads.

A 32-year-old man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

