Police arrest suspect in Guelph stabbing
Guelph police say a man is in custody following a stabbing Thursday night.
Officers were called to an address on Sunset Road in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road at around 10:30 p.m.
The male victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers tracked down the suspect a short time later at an address on Ryde Road in the area of Imperial and Paisley roads.
A 32-year-old man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.
