Body found near Guelph’s downtown core: police

Guelph police say a body was found near the downtown area on Thursday morning.

The discovery was made in the area of Arthur and Wellington streets near the Speed River.

Officers were seen blocking off a pathway and rail bridge, along with the eastbound curb lane of Wellington Street.

No other information has been provided.

The Guelph Police are currently in the area of Arthur St and Wellington St in regard to a deceased person investigation. An update will be provided when details become available. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) September 20, 2018

— More to come