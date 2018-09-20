Canada
September 20, 2018 9:36 am
Updated: September 20, 2018 9:51 am

Body found near Guelph’s downtown core: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police were on scene near Wellington and Arthur streets on Thursday morning after a body was found in the area.

Matt Carty / Global News
A A

Guelph police say a body was found near the downtown area on Thursday morning.

The discovery was made in the area of Arthur and Wellington streets near the Speed River.

Officers were seen blocking off a pathway and rail bridge, along with the eastbound curb lane of Wellington Street.

No other information has been provided.

— More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph body found
Guelph Police
Guelph police body
Guelph police body speed river
Speed River body
speed river guelph police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News