Body found near Guelph’s downtown core: police
A A
Guelph police say a body was found near the downtown area on Thursday morning.
The discovery was made in the area of Arthur and Wellington streets near the Speed River.
Officers were seen blocking off a pathway and rail bridge, along with the eastbound curb lane of Wellington Street.
No other information has been provided.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.