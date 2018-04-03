Planning ahead for summer camping in Manitoba

It may not feel quite like camping weather, but that didn’t stop Manitobans from making summer plans and booking sites.

Monday was the second ‘opening day’ for online reservations with sites at Winnipeg Beach and the Whiteshell, including:

Betula Lake Big Whiteshell Brereton Lake Caddy Lake Falcon Beach Falcon Lakeshore Nutimik Lake Opapiskaw Otter Falls West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds.



Campers could also make reservations at the Parks office at 200 Saulteaux Crescent in Murray Industrial Park. Provincial office staff said the crowds were light after 8:30 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., 6,782 reservations had been made. That’s up from 6,545 last year.

The province split up booking into three phases to alleviate frustrations and technical issues on their website.

As of 3 p.m., total reservations jumped by a thousand, with more than 7,723 reservations made in total. That number surpassed 2017’s total by more than 350.

The first set of reservations, for all cabins, yurts, group uses and Birds Hill Campground opened up online, by phone or walk-in March 19.

The third round of openings happens Wednesday, April 4 for all remaining provincial park campgrounds.