Parks Canada to open 2018 camping reservations Wednesday

Attention campers! Parks Canada is launching its 2018 camping reservations in January, with some sites opening as early as Jan. 3.

Parks Canada’s online reservation service covers 35 national parks and historic sites across Canada. Facilities include fully-serviced campsites, roofed accommodation, guided hikes and remote backcountry sites.

Reservations will be available beginning in January 2018 for visits during the period of April 2018 through to March 2019.

Bookings can be made by phone by calling 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. (8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Newfoundland).

For more information, call the Parks Canada national information line at 1-888-773-8888.

Click here to reserve Parks Canada campsites online.

Parks Canada started offering bookings as early as Jan. 5 back in 2016.

Some sites in British Columbia will see the earliest reservations open up, starting Jan. 3.

In Alberta, reservations for the 2018 summer camping season will open starting Jan. 10.