Canadians — and their pets — embrace all that winter has to offer

If you complain about the cold, or snow, to a Canadian — be prepared to hear about the weather back home.

This past week has been full of extreme cold alerts, snow storms and more.

But all throughout, Canadians found simple joys in the frigid temperatures.

Wintry conditions led to collisions and avalanche hazards that brought traffic to a standstill on the Coquihalla Highway, Jon Azpiri reported.

So what are Canadians to do when left cooling their heels on the side of a frozen highway? Drop the puck, of course.

My friend is sitting on the Coquihalla waiting for avalanche control and a couple of guys decided it was time for some puck. Bless this country 🍁 pic.twitter.com/LlLOf3uimj — hs (@hsal90) December 30, 2017

This “meanwhile in Canada” story definitely struck a cord — to the tune of 54,000 comments, shares, likes and other reactions!

READ MORE: ‘Bomb cyclone’ photos show intensity of storm as it pummelled East Coast

Here’s what some of you had to say:

This is the most #canadian thing I have seen on Twitter Story continues below — Angel Magnussen (@HugginzByAngel) January 1, 2018

Calgary couple creates backyard snow maze for their beloved rescue puppy

This dog, who was rescued outside a gas station at the age of about four weeks old, has a new backyard playground, thanks to his owners.

The adorable video has been viewed more than 345,000 times, while also receiving more than 22,000 likes, comments, and shares.

Likewise, extreme frigid temperatures lead to captivating weather phenomena, such as these “light pillars” that were captured by amateur photographer Sophie Melanson in New Brunswick.

READ MORE: New Brunswick cleaning up after massive storm brings heavy snow, wind

The beams are a result of light bouncing off the facets of flat ice crystals in the atmosphere, as reported by Rebecca Lau. The images and story on a redeeming side effect of the cold weather were well received by Global audiences world wide; the story netted more than 20,000 likes, comments and shares.

Light pillars are pretty but on the other side of the country, residents experienced a different weather phenomenon this week — a possible ice quake.

WATCH ABOVE: Residents of Alberta Beach were woken up early Tuesday morning to hills, cracks and buckled property. As Sarah Kraus reports, officials haven’t confirmed a cause.

Some people in Alberta Beach woke up Tuesday morning to cracks and damage to their cabins, and when they ventured outside to investigate, they discovered something quite shocking — large cracks in the ground, one large enough to put an entire arm into, as reported by Emily Mertz and Sarah Kraus.

The strange tale had more than 19,000 comments, shares and likes on Facebook.

READ MORE: Elderly woman goes outside to seek husband; both die in extreme cold in Exeter, Ont.: OPP

Honorable mention: A nearly frozen Niagara Falls

This incredible photo taken by Adam Danni and kindly shared with Global News looks like a majestic, frozen winter wonderland, but is actually Niagara Falls during -10 C temperatures! It was liked by more than 2,000 Insta users, and comments ranged from “breathtaking” to “wicked!”

For more interesting photos, follow us on Instagram.

— With files from Jon Azpiri

eric.do@globalnews.ca

Follow @ericmarkdo