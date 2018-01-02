Huge cracks and hills emerge overnight in Alberta Beach, baffling residents

Some residents of Alberta Beach were woken up Monday night by what sounded like something falling onto their houses.

But after the crashing noise was heard overnight, the community’s south-side residents discovered big cracks in the ground, hills of dirt that weren’t there before and pieces of property that had suddenly buckled.

A crack outside one home grew in size over the course of the day. There were also cracks and an opening visible on the lake and a one-metre-tall hill of dirt that formed in less than 24 hours.

A door to one cabin was stuck because the foundation had shifted so much residents couldn’t get inside.

A cabin next door had cracks in the walls inside and outside. Owners notified the natural gas company in case the pipes might be at risk. Cement skirting around the building had buckled and deck posts under it had shifted.

The Alberta Energy Regulator oversees seismic activity in the province. AER’s Geological Survey branch confirmed that two seismic events of approximately 2.0 magnitude each occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday.

“We are unable to confirm the exact location of both events due to their low magnitude and the sparsity of nearby seismic stations. However, initial information shows that both events are consistent with reports of an earthquake near the Town of Alberta Beach,” AER spokesperson Jordan Fitzgerald said.

“The small magnitude of these events makes it difficult to say definitively what type of seismic event occurred. However, our staff believe the seismic event may have been a natural earthquake or an ice quake. Ice quakes are naturally occurring and happen when cold winter temperatures cause groundwater to freeze quickly, causing the ground in the area to suddenly crack and make popping sounds.”

Environment Canada said it was also investigating.

Creaking noises continued to emanate from residences on Tuesday evening.

Alberta Beach is roughly 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.