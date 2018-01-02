Edmonton pipes burst overnight as temperature rises

It was a busy night on Tuesday for Edmonton firefighters who were called to a number of pipe-related incidents.

At around 4 a.m., fire crews could be seen putting tape around the arches in the entrance to Ramada South.

READ MORE: Frigid temperatures spark extreme cold warning across much of Alberta

The damage was visible with insulation and plywood covering the ground.

The temperature rose to around -2 C by 4 a.m. after sitting near -30 C on Monday.

“Burst lines all over town. As temperatures warmed up, the pipes are bursting,” Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Robert Bend said. “Lines are already frozen and now we’re heating up, so we’ve been chasing all night the broken lines.”

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning dropped in Edmonton, warm up on the way

Crews were also called to deal with smoke at City Centre Mall, where a persistent haze was coming from the third floor of the building, firefighters said.

The cause of the smoke was believed to be electrical.

Officials were expecting the mall to open at its scheduled time on Tuesday morning.