Edmonton dips below -30 C for 1st time in 2017

While it’s been bitterly cold in Edmonton over the past week or so, Dec. 29 is officially the coldest day of the year so far.

The city dipped below -30 C for the first time in 2017 on Friday morning. Edmonton hit -31 C at around 7 a.m.

Before this, the coldest temperature recorded in Edmonton this year was on Boxing Day, when the city hit -28.9 C.

READ MORE: Dangerous deep freeze having impact on Edmonton’s first responders

Those temperatures are before the wind chill is factored in. With the wind chill on Friday morning, the temperature in Edmonton felt more like -38.

Wind chill values in other parts of Alberta included -45 in Fort McMurray, -44 in Lloydminster and -36 in Red Deer, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

MAP: A look at how grossly cold it’s been across Canada

The frigidly cold temperatures come as an extreme cold warning remained in place for Edmonton and much of Alberta on Friday. In fact, extreme cold warnings were in place for six provinces and one territory on Friday morning.

Extreme cold warnings continue and a snowfall warning is issued by EC for Crowsnest Pass. A system tracking to our south, will bring snow to Southern AB tonight/Sat AM @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/HknmZtdaUe — Tina Simpkin (@tsimpkin) December 29, 2017

The cold temperatures are expected to stick around until the new year. Simpkin said those attending outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Edmonton area should expect temperatures around -22 C on Sunday night with light southerly winds.

Temperatures are expected to improve on New Year’s Day, with a high of -12 C expected on Jan. 1, 2018. Simpkin said Edmonton will see the temperatures climb through next week with highs near 0 C by the end of the week.

Watch below: It’s been bitterly cold in Edmonton this week. How are the city’s homeless and those who work outside coping?

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.