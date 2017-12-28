Weather
December 28, 2017 2:08 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 2:51 pm

Map: A look at how grossly cold it’s been across Canada

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Frigid air has been hanging over much of Canada.

No matter where you live in Canada, you are probably feeling the wrath of the holiday deep freeze.

While some parts of the country are warmer than others, many cities are issuing extreme cold weather warnings as temperatures drop to the -20 C and -30 C range.

And don’t put away that extra thick parka yet, the bone-chilling weather is likely to last until the new year, according to Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“What makes this cold so impressive is how expansive it is and how long it’s going to last,” Farnell said.

The Arctic air is hitting Canada from coast-to-coast, Farnell said. While the West can expect some relief in early 2018, Ontario through Eastern Canada could see the extreme colds stick around “well into January.”

View below: A map showing what the temperature felt like with the windchill across Canada for Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. 

