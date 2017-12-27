Unusually long cold snap lingers over much of Canada, spreading to Maritimes

The extreme cold weather gripping much of Canada is likely to last into the new year, according to Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“This is a wide-spread cold that doesn’t show any sign of letting up soon,” said Farnell. “What makes this cold so impressive is how expansive it is and how long it’s going to last.”

Arctic air is in place from coast to coast-to-coast, Farnell said. While the West can expect some relief in early 2018, Ontario through Eastern Canada could see the extreme colds stick around “well into January.”

Environment Canada Meteorologist Alexandre Parent agrees that the length of the cold snap is unusual. The big chill is already affecting the Prairies, Ontario and western Quebec and will spread into the Maritimes, according to Parent.

Parent says northern Ontario is being hardest hit with temperatures expected to feel like -50 C with the wind chill in some places; the wind chill in Quebec could make the temperature feel between -38 C and -42 C by Thursday morning.

The current cold snap, in terms of geographical distribution, is quite exceptional for this early in the winter season. But the harsh start to the season should give way to more enjoyable winter weather.

“The pattern should change later in January, with temperatures at least returning to normal across the country with the potential for a significant January thaw late-month,” said Farnell.