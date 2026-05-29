A month’s worth of rain coming to Edmonton, parts of Alberta in next few days

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After several days of sunny, summery conditions — a drastic change in weather is coming to much of Alberta.

“This weekend, we are leaving the hot, dry weather behind and getting the cool, the rain, and the wind,” said Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington.

“Heavy rain and stormy conditions will begin in other parts of Alberta on Saturday; for Edmonton on Sunday morning,” he added.

Rain will begin Saturday night into Sunday and become heavy at times, especially across central Alberta and the foothills.

Significant rainfall is expected across parts of Alberta, with total rainfall amounts of 50 to 90 millimetres likely by early to mid-next week.

A special weather statement by Environment Canada for much of southern, central and northern Alberta said localized amounts over 100 mm are possible.

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“For context, Edmonton receives roughly 44 millimetres of rain on average for the month of May,” Darlington said.

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As of Friday morning, he said only five mm had fallen all month. Now, a month’s worth of rain may fall in just one day.

“The city may end up close to average, just with what is forecasted to fall on Sunday.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The city may end up close to average, just with what is forecasted to fall on Sunday."

That could continue to be the case heading into Monday, the start of a new month.

“What’s more, in the month of June, the City of Edmonton receives almost 70 millimetres of precipitation. With what may still fall during the first few days of the month, the city could come close to average for the month.”

The rainfall will begin to ease Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The incoming rain will arrive as river levels in central and southern Alberta are rising due to warm temperatures, causing heavier-than-normal mountain snowpack to melt at a faster-than-normal rate.

The rising water levels have already prompted a flood watch for the Pipestone River and the Bow River near Lake Louise and a high streamflow advisory to be issued for the Bow River in the Banff area, downstream to the Ghost Reservoir, which is about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

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Emergency officials in the cities of Calgary and Lethbridge, along with other communities along the Bow and Elbow Rivers, are keeping a close eye on the levels as the water moves downstream.

The town of Banff readies for the possibility of flooding by setting up temporary flood barriers. Source: Facbook/BanffTown

For the latest alerts from Environment Canada, visit its website.