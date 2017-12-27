Cold temperatures sticking around Edmonton for remainder of week

The frigid temperatures continued Wednesday in Edmonton and the rest of Alberta.

At 11 a.m., the temperature was -28 C with the wind chill in the provincial capital.

READ MORE: Unusually long cold snap lingers over much of Canada, spreading to Maritimes

According to meterologist Jesse Beyer, the coldest temperature in the province was in the Fort McMurray area where the temperature approached -40 C with the wind chill.

Wind chill values approaching -40 in the Fort McMurray area at 11am update. In the -25 to -35 range for pretty much all of Alberta! #yeg #yegwx #abroads #abcold #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/kl8QJk1Om3 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) December 27, 2017

READ MORE: Frigid temperatures spark extreme cold warning across much of Alberta

Edmonton and its surrounding areas were put under an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon. Environment Canada lifted the warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cold temperatures are expected to last for the remainder of the week in Edmonton.

An extreme cold warning remained in areas in the northern and southern parts of the province Wednesday morning, including Peace River, Wabasca, Fort McMurray, Medicine Hat and Drumheller.

Extreme cold warning still in place for Peace River-Wabasca-Fort McMurray and area across the north. Medicine Hat-Brooks-Hanna-Drumheller included to the southeast. Warnings extend east all the way through Quebec! #abcold #canadacold #abroads pic.twitter.com/eJOCzugU8B — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) December 27, 2017

READ MORE: Edmonton LRT station set to open as ‘last resort’ shelter from the cold

The frigid forecast means there is an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia. It is a particularly dangerous situation for the homeless.

Edmonton shelters remained throughout the day Wednesday to ensure people have a warm place to stay.

Additionally, several teams were out helping those who may be too far away from a shelter.

“I think the biggest thing is transportation and being able to take people who are taking shelter from the cold in an apartment building a few kilometres away, maybe on the south side and being able to bring them somewhere safe,” 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team member Michael Kenny said.

The Hope Mission says there remains a need for winter clothing for those in need.