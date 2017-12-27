Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme cold warnings in effect

Bundle up if you’re heading outside– extreme wind chill values are expected to last for the next few days.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Clouds roll in today, but the extreme cold warnings remain in place for most of Saskatchewan. We started the day at -26 and with the wind chill, that felt more like -31.

Winds will pick up, gusting up to 15 km/h today. We reached our daytime high of -25 around the noon hour, feeling more like -39 when you factor in the winds.

Wednesday night

The clouds stick around tonight and there’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Skies should clear up overnight and winds will gust up to 15 km/h. Brace for an extreme wind chill of -40!

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud in the morning, but by afternoon more cloud cover will roll in and there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h and a day time high of -26 is expected, but it will feel more like -42.

Thursday night

Skies will clear up tonight, but those northerly winds will stay at 10 – 15 km/h making it feel like -32.

Friday

Bitter cold temperatures continue on your Friday. Sunny skies will stick around for the day and winds will shift to the west, gusting up to 15 km/h.

Brace yourselves for a day time high of -30.

Friday night

Skies will stay clear as temperatures dip to -36 overnight, so be sure to bundle up if you need to head outside.

The Dec. 27 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Saskatoon by Brenda Gawluk.