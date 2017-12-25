Extreme cold warning issued for parts of northern Alberta

Edmonton and surrounding areas are under an extreme cold warning as a “frigid weather pattern” is expected to last through the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills” starting Monday for the Edmonton-St. Albert-Sherwood Park region.

The frigid temperatures are expected Monday night and into Tuesday, and will linger over parts of northern Alberta.

The weather agency is advising people to watch for cold weather-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness or colour change in the fingers and toes.

Environment Canada issues warnings about extreme cold when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk of health conditions like frostbite or hypothermia.

Environment Canada also reminded residents that extreme cold is dangerous for pets as well as humans.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”