Calgary’s temperature dropped 43 degrees in 1 week  

Southern Alberta is known for its extreme changes in weather, but this latest swing in temperatures and conditions has been hard to take.

Within one week, places like Calgary had a 43-degree change in temperature, going from a record 24 C on Oct. 28 to -19 C on Nov. 4. If you include the wind chill, it felt 50 degrees colder in just one week.

Arctic air is going to continue to dominate throughout Alberta thanks to a weather pattern that will remain stagnant for the first half of November. The average daily high this time of year is 6 C in Calgary – however, it will not be above 0 C at all until at least Nov. 12.

Calgary will normally have 22 days above 0 C in the month of November, and seven days with snow.

The average snowfall for the entire month of November in Calgary is 16.6 centimetres. There has been 14.8 centimetres in the first three days of November 2017.

The good news is as of Saturday night, there are no snowfall warnings for Alberta, and the temperature will warm slightly for Sunday to a high of -9 C, which is just 15 C below seasonal.

