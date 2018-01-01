Canada
Extreme cold warning dropped in Edmonton, warm up on the way

Edmonton's skyline as an extreme cold warning was in place Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Reprieve from the frigidly cold temperatures is on the way in Edmonton as the extreme cold warning was dropped for the city and surrounding areas Monday morning.

Just before noon Monday, the temperature in Edmonton was -23 C, but the wind chill still made it feel like -30.

The high for Monday in Edmonton was expected to reach -12 C, with temperatures near zero in the forecast for the end of the week.

Wind chill values in other areas of the province were still downright cold, dipping to -38 in Slave Lake, -37 in High Level and -41 in Peace River Monday morning.

The extreme cold warning remained in place early Monday afternoon for parts of northern and southern Alberta.

The bitter cold snap left Alberta in a deep freeze for about a week. Temperatures dropped below -30 C, with wind chill values in the mid- -40s in some areas of the province.

