Cold weather causes natural gas supply outages in part of northern Alberta

A reception centre was set up in northern Alberta on Friday afternoon for people affected by natural gas supply outages that officials say were brought on by the “persistent cold weather.”

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency said the gas supply disruption in Mackenzie County has resulted in some areas south of La Crete, Alta. to experience outages.

“The problem is expected to persist until the temperature rises,” officials said. “Natural gas supply trucks are being brought in to try and maintain gas line pressure.”

On the Mackenzie County Facebook page, officials said although natural gas trucks have been feeding the system in the Blue Hills area for the past two days, they are “struggling to keep up with the fuel demands of our region.”

Impacted residents are encouraged to stay with friends or family who have alternative heat sources, but a reception centre has also been set up at the La Crete Mennonite Heritage Centre.

Mackenzie County officials said two compressors and a product truck were expected to arrive at about midnight, along with a support compressor from the province.

Homeowners and business owners are being asked to keep their gas consumption at a minimum until the issue is resolved.

For the latest updates on the situation, click here or call the Emergency Operations Centre at 780-928-3983.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Environment Canada said the temperature in High Level, Alta. was -37.3 C (feeling like -48 C with the wind chill). High Level is located about 110 kilometres northwest of La Crete.

La Crete is located about 685 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ ongoing coverage of bitterly cold temperatures being felt across much of Canada in late December.