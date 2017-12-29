Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 29 2017 8:00pm 06:04 Edmonton deep freeze continues as city reaches coldest temperatures of the year Edmonton, like much of Canada, was one giant ice cube on Friday night with wind chills expected to make it feel like the mid-minus forties later on. Edmonton dips below -30 C for 1st time in 2017 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3938834/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3938834/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?