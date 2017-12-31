Canada
December 31, 2017 12:58 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 1:13 pm

In Photos: Here’s what an extreme cold snap looks like in Canada

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

It's so cold in Manitoba that this bowl of noodles froze almost instantaneously, trapping the fork in mid air.

Instagram / Jo Traill
A A

As the extreme cold snap continues across most of the country, that doesn’t mean Canadians are taking it lying down.

Despite the cold cancelling many outdoor New Year’s Eve events, pictures posted to social media show us going with the flow of cold air and continuing about our daily lives.

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve fireworks on Parliament Hill still on track, live music cancelled

Global meteorologist Ross Hull explained it’s unusual for large parts of Canada to experience the same weather like we have been recently.

“In this case, extreme cold warnings have stretched from Yukon to Quebec — an arctic air mass about 4,000 km wide — so with this arctic outbreak, over 18 million Canadians have been united in frigid weather!” he said.


Story continues below

But for those who aren’t enjoying it, there’s a bit of good news.

“The extreme cold will start to let up in the west and across the Prairies by New Year’s Day – Calgary, for instance, will be in the minus single digits instead of the minus 20s as daytime high by Jan. 1,” Hull said.

For the eastern part of the country, the temperatures will let up slightly, but stay below average on New Year’s Day. Milder weather is expected by the second week of January.

Here’s a look at how the cold is affecting us across the country.

B.C.’s Fraser Valley saw an ice storm Friday night, leaving some dangerous but beautiful scenery behind. 

warner

Ice covered parts of the Fraser Valley on Friday.

Jason Warner/Twitter
fraser valley

Ice covered parts of the Fraser Valley on Friday.

David Goulet/Twitter
abby ice

An ice storm hit parts of the Fraser Valley.

Miranda Koetsch/Facebook
ice2

Ice covered parts of the Fraser Valley.

David Goulet/Twitter
warner2

Ice covered parts of the Fraser Valley on Friday.

Jason Warner/Twitter

It’s so cold in Manitoba, this dinner of noodles froze almost instantly, keeping the fork mid-air. 

Toronto is expected to see temperatures of around -30 C for New Year’s Eve. 

TORONTO – Despite the frigid temperature in Toronto, Dong Jae Kim (in photo) and his father Steve Kim took advantage of the cleared tennis courts at High Park to play a game of tennis for a $5 prize on Dec. 30, 2017.

(Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The cold mist at Niagara Falls provided some icy cover. 

The ice fog created a beautiful sunrise in the Yukon. 

People bundled up to brave the cold in Quebec City. 

People walk through snow on a cold day in Quebec City on Dec. 27, 2017.In Canada, extreme cold warnings were issued for scores of communities across the country, including the heavily-populated provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images

The skyline of Edmonton shows the immediate condensation of warmer air. 

cold-edmonton-2017

Edmonton dipped below -30 C for the first time in 2017 on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Courtesy, Bill Hodgetts
cold-edmonton2

Edmonton hit -30 C for the first time in 2017 on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Global News Skytracker

The cold isn’t enough of an excuse to skip chores in Saskatchewan. 

Wildlife braves the cold in Newfoundland. 

Sunrise in Prince Edward Island 

People in Nunavut (and around the country) threw hot water into the chilly air to grab some insta-worthy pics. 

Everyone’s talking about how cold it is so I wanted to test out the water thing…Yes, it did crystallize as soon as it met the cold air. No, I did not wear enough socks. Yes, I took my mittens off so they wouldn’t get wet. No, I can’t feel my fingers. Or my feet. Or my thighs. Or my cheeks. . . . Oh well, if I stopped going outside every time it was a bit uncomfortable I’d never do anything. (Thinly veiled metaphor that I try to live by 😏) Big thank you to everyone that got me here, because even though I travelled by myself I sure as heck didn’t come on my own. I hope I can give you back all the love and support that you’ve shown me. xo . #wildernessculture #visualsoflife #tourcanada #mindfulness #WHPresolutions2018 #gratitude

A post shared by Mishelly (@walkingintrees) on

Even if it’s cold, you still have to exercise! Here’s a post-run picture from the Northwest Territories. 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cold new years
Extreme Cold
extreme cold canada
Freezing Cold
how cold is Canada
weather canada
weather pictures

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News