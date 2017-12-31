In Photos: Here’s what an extreme cold snap looks like in Canada

As the extreme cold snap continues across most of the country, that doesn’t mean Canadians are taking it lying down.

Despite the cold cancelling many outdoor New Year’s Eve events, pictures posted to social media show us going with the flow of cold air and continuing about our daily lives.

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve fireworks on Parliament Hill still on track, live music cancelled

Global meteorologist Ross Hull explained it’s unusual for large parts of Canada to experience the same weather like we have been recently.

“In this case, extreme cold warnings have stretched from Yukon to Quebec — an arctic air mass about 4,000 km wide — so with this arctic outbreak, over 18 million Canadians have been united in frigid weather!” he said.

But for those who aren’t enjoying it, there’s a bit of good news.

“The extreme cold will start to let up in the west and across the Prairies by New Year’s Day – Calgary, for instance, will be in the minus single digits instead of the minus 20s as daytime high by Jan. 1,” Hull said.

For the eastern part of the country, the temperatures will let up slightly, but stay below average on New Year’s Day. Milder weather is expected by the second week of January.

Here’s a look at how the cold is affecting us across the country.

B.C.’s Fraser Valley saw an ice storm Friday night, leaving some dangerous but beautiful scenery behind.

It’s so cold in Manitoba, this dinner of noodles froze almost instantly, keeping the fork mid-air.

-28 C in Winnipeg yesterday. Cold … but still some beautiful sites. pic.twitter.com/RWWyGpDHnJ — Ernie Nathaniel (@ErnieNathaniel) December 30, 2017

Toronto is expected to see temperatures of around -30 C for New Year’s Eve.

The cold mist at Niagara Falls provided some icy cover.

The ice fog created a beautiful sunrise in the Yukon.

How cold was it this AM in Whitehorse? How about -37C / -35F! Ice fog made for a beautiful sunrise along the #Yukon river. #ShareYourWeather #ItsSoCold #StormHour pic.twitter.com/gRAMP9EUSq — Matt Jacques 📸 (@MattJacques) December 30, 2017

People bundled up to brave the cold in Quebec City.

The skyline of Edmonton shows the immediate condensation of warmer air.

The cold isn’t enough of an excuse to skip chores in Saskatchewan.

Wildlife braves the cold in Newfoundland.

Sunrise in Prince Edward Island

People in Nunavut (and around the country) threw hot water into the chilly air to grab some insta-worthy pics.

Even if it’s cold, you still have to exercise! Here’s a post-run picture from the Northwest Territories.