In Photos: Here’s what an extreme cold snap looks like in Canada
As the extreme cold snap continues across most of the country, that doesn’t mean Canadians are taking it lying down.
Despite the cold cancelling many outdoor New Year’s Eve events, pictures posted to social media show us going with the flow of cold air and continuing about our daily lives.
Global meteorologist Ross Hull explained it’s unusual for large parts of Canada to experience the same weather like we have been recently.
“In this case, extreme cold warnings have stretched from Yukon to Quebec — an arctic air mass about 4,000 km wide — so with this arctic outbreak, over 18 million Canadians have been united in frigid weather!” he said.
But for those who aren’t enjoying it, there’s a bit of good news.
“The extreme cold will start to let up in the west and across the Prairies by New Year’s Day – Calgary, for instance, will be in the minus single digits instead of the minus 20s as daytime high by Jan. 1,” Hull said.
For the eastern part of the country, the temperatures will let up slightly, but stay below average on New Year’s Day. Milder weather is expected by the second week of January.
Here’s a look at how the cold is affecting us across the country.
B.C.’s Fraser Valley saw an ice storm Friday night, leaving some dangerous but beautiful scenery behind.
It’s so cold in Manitoba, this dinner of noodles froze almost instantly, keeping the fork mid-air.
Toronto is expected to see temperatures of around -30 C for New Year’s Eve.
The cold mist at Niagara Falls provided some icy cover.
The ice fog created a beautiful sunrise in the Yukon.
People bundled up to brave the cold in Quebec City.
The skyline of Edmonton shows the immediate condensation of warmer air.
The cold isn’t enough of an excuse to skip chores in Saskatchewan.
Wildlife braves the cold in Newfoundland.
Let go of your expectations. They stand in the way of your happiness. Get out side and be grateful for this incredible planet we share in 2018. Happy new years!
Sunrise in Prince Edward Island
People in Nunavut (and around the country) threw hot water into the chilly air to grab some insta-worthy pics.
Everyone's talking about how cold it is so I wanted to test out the water thing…Yes, it did crystallize as soon as it met the cold air. No, I did not wear enough socks. Yes, I took my mittens off so they wouldn't get wet. No, I can't feel my fingers. Or my feet. Or my thighs. Or my cheeks. Oh well, if I stopped going outside every time it was a bit uncomfortable I'd never do anything. Big thank you to everyone that got me here, because even though I travelled by myself I sure as heck didn't come on my own. I hope I can give you back all the love and support that you've shown me.
Even if it’s cold, you still have to exercise! Here’s a post-run picture from the Northwest Territories.
Another winning night in the #framelaketrail. Ran it the opposite way because there was some south wind tonight. Just as beautiful!
