IN PHOTOS: Storm transforms Fraser Valley into land of snow and ice
Many Fraser Valley residents are digging out from an ice storm that left thousands without power.
Large parts of the region were hit with a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Heavy layers of ice have brought down branches and split trunks right down the middle.
The weight of the ice also caused power lines to come down in multiple areas.
Here are some images from an ice storm that Fraser Valley residents won’t forget any time soon.
