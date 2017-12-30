Weather
December 30, 2017 3:19 pm
Updated: December 30, 2017 4:15 pm

IN PHOTOS: Storm transforms Fraser Valley into land of snow and ice

By Online News Producer  Global News

Ice covered parts of the Fraser Valley on Friday.

Jason Warner/Twitter
Many Fraser Valley residents are digging out from an ice storm that left thousands without power.

Large parts of the region were hit with a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Heavy layers of ice have brought down branches and split trunks right down the middle.

The weight of the ice also caused power lines to come down in multiple areas.

Here are some images from an ice storm that Fraser Valley residents won’t forget any time soon.

Ice blanketed parts of the Fraser Valley.

Deb Harper/Facebook

Ice covered parts of Mission, B.C.

Elaine Tanis/Facebook

Ice blanketed parts of the Fraser Valley.

Deb Harper/Facebook

Ice blanketed parts of the Fraser Valley. Credit: Jason Warner/Twitter

Jason Warner/Twitter

Frozen Christmas lights after an ice storm through the Fraser Valley.

Janet Bryan / Mission

Ice covered parts of the Fraser Valley on Friday.

David Goulet/Twitter

