Havoc on Fraser Valley roads amid freezing rain, downed trees

Freezing rain falling in the Fraser Valley and sweeping across the South Coast is creating havoc for residents on Friday.

By 4:30 p.m., more than 50,000 customers were without power in the region due to the weather, and crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Those numbers are still climbing however.

BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish said with the freezing rain continuing to fall, the prospect of restoring power to all customers by day’s end looked unlikely.

“Crews are continuing to work in the Fraser Valley to make repairs caused by the ice storm that has caused damage to our equipment, all the crews we have available right now are out there working on the repairs and restoring customers as quickly as possible,” Fish said.

“Unfortunately, as we restore some customers, additional outages are occurring as the freezing rain continues to hit the Fraser Valley.”

The weight of the ice caused power lines to come down in multiple areas. Abbotsford police also closed Marshall Road between Ware Street and McCallum Road due to the extremely low power lines.



Conditions were not expected to improve Friday evening and police warned residents to stay home unless they had to leave the house.

The City of Abbotsford said it has closed the Abbotsford and Matsqui Recreation Centres, and all parks and trails will be closed until Jan. 2.

Mission Emergency Social Services has opened a reception centre until at least 7 p.m. at 7650 Grand Street for warming and information.

The freezing rain warning was extended to Metro Vancouver on Friday, especially in Surrey and Langley, where conditions were forecast to deteriorate on Friday evening.

Up to 20 millimetres of freezing rain was expected to fall by late Friday evening.

This raised concerns about surfaces becoming extremely slippery and hazardous.

VIDEO: Firefighters arriving at Clearbrook Ave and Tims Ave for a downed wire. Just as we were pulling up, we watched a driver plow right into it (even though other drivers were honking and waving to try and warn him). @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/GbccVpWL4m — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) December 29, 2017

Happening Now!

Green = Rain

Pink = Freezing Rain

White = Snow

Forecast:

Risk of freezing rain from Surrey/Langley east to just past Chilliwack.

Heavy snow will continue near Hope.

Snow & risk of freezing rain along Sea-to-Sky N of Lions Bay.#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/aJyQ9c6IWR — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 29, 2017

One of our trees smothered in ice in Mission. Already lost one tree. pic.twitter.com/3rWHw1vq7m — D Brewer (@tapsleeve) December 29, 2017