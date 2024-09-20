Vancouver Island major crime unit deployed after missing Nanaimo man found dead

The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit has been deployed to Lake Cowichan after a man who was reported missing is believed to have been the victim of a homicide.
Tavis Cragg was reported missing from Nanaimo on Sept. 3. Later that day, Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a home on Cowichan Lake Road at 11 p.m. to check a property for Cragg.
Responding officers found him and believed he was a victim of a homicide.
One suspect was identified and investigators have talked to them, RCMP confirmed.
They are now looking for any motorist with dash camera video footage who travelled between Nitinat, Youbou and the entrance to the Town of Lake Cowichan (North Shore Road and Youbou Road) between midnight and noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Those motorists are asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.
Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident.
