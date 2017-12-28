Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 28 2017 6:28pm 01:52 Extreme cold causes Toronto transit challenges Thu, Dec 28: The extreme cold temperatures are creating technical issues on trains and streetcars, which can cause delays. Ashley Molnar reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3937235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3937235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?