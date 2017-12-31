bc storm
December 31, 2017 6:43 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 8:11 pm

Stranded drivers play hockey on side of Coquihalla

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: A huge multi-car pileup on the Coquihalla shut down the highway for hours and sent several people to hospital. Catherine Urquhart reports.

A A

It’s been a rough few days for drivers on the Coquihalla Highway as wintry conditions led to collisions and avalanche hazards that brought traffic to a standstill.

So what are Canadians to do when left cooling their heels on the side of a frozen highway? Drop the puck, of course.

READ MORE: Could this be the most Canadian picture ever?

A photo snapped by Jason Welch shows a pair of hockey lovers taking advantage of the free ice time in the great outdoors.

“My friend is sitting on the Coquihalla waiting for avalanche control and a couple of guys decided it was time for some puck. Bless this country,” Twitter user @hsal90 wrote.

It’s not the first time someone has played a quick game of shinny during a traffic delay on the Coquihalla.

Back in November, someone snapped a photo of some kids who decided to drop the puck on the side of the highway during a stretch of bad weather.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc storm
BC traffic
Coquihalla
Drivers stranded
Hockey on Coquihalla

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News