Stranded drivers play hockey on side of Coquihalla

It’s been a rough few days for drivers on the Coquihalla Highway as wintry conditions led to collisions and avalanche hazards that brought traffic to a standstill.

So what are Canadians to do when left cooling their heels on the side of a frozen highway? Drop the puck, of course.

READ MORE: Could this be the most Canadian picture ever?

A photo snapped by Jason Welch shows a pair of hockey lovers taking advantage of the free ice time in the great outdoors.

“My friend is sitting on the Coquihalla waiting for avalanche control and a couple of guys decided it was time for some puck. Bless this country,” Twitter user @hsal90 wrote.

My friend is sitting on the Coquihalla waiting for avalanche control and a couple of guys decided it was time for some puck. Bless this country 🍁 pic.twitter.com/LlLOf3uimj — hs (@hsal90) December 30, 2017

It’s not the first time someone has played a quick game of shinny during a traffic delay on the Coquihalla.

Back in November, someone snapped a photo of some kids who decided to drop the puck on the side of the highway during a stretch of bad weather.