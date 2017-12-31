Stranded drivers play hockey on side of Coquihalla
It’s been a rough few days for drivers on the Coquihalla Highway as wintry conditions led to collisions and avalanche hazards that brought traffic to a standstill.
So what are Canadians to do when left cooling their heels on the side of a frozen highway? Drop the puck, of course.
A photo snapped by Jason Welch shows a pair of hockey lovers taking advantage of the free ice time in the great outdoors.
“My friend is sitting on the Coquihalla waiting for avalanche control and a couple of guys decided it was time for some puck. Bless this country,” Twitter user @hsal90 wrote.
It’s not the first time someone has played a quick game of shinny during a traffic delay on the Coquihalla.
Back in November, someone snapped a photo of some kids who decided to drop the puck on the side of the highway during a stretch of bad weather.
