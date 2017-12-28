Chaos on the Sea to Sky, Coquihalla Highways as winter storm causes accidents, delays

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Sea to Sky Highway Thursday afternoon as a winter storm brings heavy snow and treacherous conditions to the region.

Officials are warning drivers to avoid the highway today if possible as visibility is poor.

There have already been many accidents or stalled vehicles, and congestion on the highway is very heavy.

Environment Canada says between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow has already fallen on the region with between 10 and 15 centimetres still expected before the snow tapers off.

Freezing rain is also possible if the warmer air combines with the subzero temperatures close to the road.



Snowfall Warning:

Sea-to-Sky Highway this evening.

Anywhere east of Hope this evening & tonight Freezing Rain Warning:

Fraser Valley Abobtsford to Hope

Risk along Sea-to-Sky Highway Tomorrow morning will be a much better time to travel!#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/pjVlFrfp4n — Global BC (@GlobalBC) December 28, 2017

Coming home now on the sea to sky back to Langley. Extremely compact snow on the road and icy conditions. Heavy snow coming down as well with low visibility @globalbc @am730traffic — Shaelah Clancey (@ClanceyPR) December 28, 2017

Meanwhile, conditions on the Coquihalla are also deteriorating

A special weather statement is in effect for the highway between Hope and Kamloops, with up to 30 centimetres of snow forecast for the stretch southwest of Merritt.

Global News Radio listener Barry Johnston was driving through Box Canyon on Thursday afernoon, and said the roads have been scattered with sand, but haven’t been ploughed.

“It’s like two feet, a foot thick and it’s heavy,” he said of the snow.

“And there’s a lot of bare spots with just pure ice. I went around one corner and I was going sideways right around the one corner. If I was to spike the brakes or [had] not been professional about it, I would’ve spun right out for sure.”

Police are reminding motorists if they must drive the the highways, to make sure they have winter tires on their car.

Tires that are acceptable will show the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol, with at least 3.5 mm tread. Some tire manufacturers choose to mark their tires with both designations.

Check your tires for at least one of these symbols:

The 3-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer the best traction on snow and ice, and in cold weather.Also known as mountain/snowflake or alpine. The mud and snow symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer better traction than summer tires, however, they are less effective than 3-peaked mountain and snowflake tires on snow and ice, and in cold weather.MS, M&S, Mud and Snow symbol tires are the legal requirement. This includes All Seasons if they have the symbol on them. We do however recommend the snowflake symbol for winter conditions.

-With files from Kyle Benning