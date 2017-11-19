Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for mountain passes

A slow moving frontal system is moving through the Southwest Interior and then across the Kootenays Sunday night. The storm will give significant snow to the highway passes.

Coquihalla Summit: Light snow will become heavier late Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening. The snow is expected to ease near midnight. Total snow amounts of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by early Monday morning.

Rogers Pass: Intermittent flurries will intensify Saturday afternoon. 10 cm can be expected during the afternoon with an additional 10 cm Saturday night.

Kootenay Pass: Snow will intensify Saturday evening. Snowfall amounts approaching 20 cm are expected by early Monday morning.

The snow will taper off on Monday morning as the system moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.