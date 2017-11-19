Wet and windy weather across B.C.’s south coast leads to ferry cancellations

It’s going to be a wet and windy day across much of B.C.’s south coast.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

The City of Vancouver, including Burnaby, New Westminster and the northern sections of the Sunshine Coast, could see 50 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

As much as 90 mm of rain could fall in Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeast Metro Vancouver.

The heavy rains are expected to ease off by Sunday night. Strong winds are also being forecast for Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Delta.

A number of ferries were cancelled Sunday morning, some due to inclement weather.

Sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen were cancelled due to high winds.

Sailings between Powell River and Texada Island and Campbell River to Quadra Island are cancelled until further notice.

An 8 a.m. sailing from Victoria to Tsawwassen to Victoria was cancelled due to mechanical issues.

The cancellations come on a busy day for BC Ferries as many people are expected to travel to Abbotsford to attend the memorial for fallen Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson.