Abbotsford police officer John Davidson’s celebration of life: details

The Abbotsford Police Department has released more details about Const. John Davidson’s celebration of life to take place in Abbotsford this Sunday.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

His celebration of life will include a procession and a ceremony.

The procession of uniformed law enforcement will be starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Road, which is near McCallum Road and McDougall Avenue.

The procession will march south on McCallum Road and proceed east on King Road to the Abbotsford Centre, located at 33800 King Road.

Road closures will be in effect around this area on Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

The Celebration of Life ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

There will also be two overflow seating areas:

The University of the Fraser Valley – Envision Athletic Centre, 1395 McKenzie Road. Doors will be open for the public at 11:30 a.m.

Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Road. Doors will be open for the public at 12:30 p.m.

If anyone would like to share their thoughts and condolences with the Davidson Family, they can send emails to a special account at apdhero386@gmail.com.

Global BC will have full coverage of the procession and the celebration of life, both on Global and BC1. We will also be livestreaming it on our website and simulcasting on CKNW AM 980.