Huge cache of guns, drugs, explosives seized in pair of Surrey raids

RCMP says it seized numerous guns, explosives and a variety of drugs and cash in a pair of raids in North Surrey.

Police first searched the property in the 12200-block of Industrial Road on Aug. 22, and arrested a dozen people.

That search turned up more than 13 kg (30 pounds) of explosives, 16 firearms and four handguns, ammunition, prohibited magazines, $10,000 in cash and have a kilogram of suspected drugs.

Police also seized two stolen vehicles, stolen licence plates and radio jammers.

“Upon execution of the first Search Warrant, the sheer volume of drugs, firearms, and explosives located by police inside this fortified unit over a business visited by the unsuspecting public, may be the most dangerous situation I have seen in my service in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP North Community Response Unit Commander S/Sgt. Nigel Pronger said in a media release.

“Unfortunately in this investigation, crime did not stop with this enforcement, necessitating a second Search Warrant execution at the same location.”

Mounties returned for the second search on Sept. 10, and seized another three long guns, a silencer, more ammunition, a pair of crossbows, replica guns and more suspected drugs along with over $3,000 in cash.

Eight people were arrested in the second raid.

Police have not announced any charges.