Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Huge cache of guns, drugs, explosives seized in pair of Surrey raids

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '15 people arrested, drugs and weapons seized in pair of Surrey busts'
15 people arrested, drugs and weapons seized in pair of Surrey busts
Fifteen people have been arrested and a cache of drugs and weapons seized in two alarming busts in Surrey. Surrey RCMP searched a property on Industrial Road on two separate occasions.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP says it seized numerous guns, explosives and a variety of drugs and cash in a pair of raids in North Surrey.

Police first searched the property in the 12200-block of Industrial Road on Aug. 22, and arrested a dozen people.

That search turned up more than 13 kg (30 pounds) of explosives, 16 firearms and four handguns, ammunition, prohibited magazines, $10,000 in cash and have a kilogram of suspected drugs.

Police also seized two stolen vehicles, stolen licence plates and radio jammers.

Click to play video: 'Eight arrested, guns and drugs seized in Lower Mainland bust'
Eight arrested, guns and drugs seized in Lower Mainland bust

“Upon execution of the first Search Warrant, the sheer volume of drugs, firearms, and explosives located by police inside this fortified unit over a business visited by the unsuspecting public, may be the most dangerous situation I have seen in my service in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP North Community Response Unit Commander S/Sgt. Nigel Pronger said in a media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately in this investigation, crime did not stop with this enforcement, necessitating a second Search Warrant execution at the same location.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mounties returned for the second search on Sept. 10, and seized another three long guns, a silencer, more ammunition, a pair of crossbows, replica guns and more suspected drugs along with over $3,000 in cash.

Eight people were arrested in the second raid.

Police have not announced any charges.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices