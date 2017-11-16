WATCH LIVE: Abbotsford police officer John Davidson’s Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Abbotsford police officer John Davidson’s will be held Sunday, Nov. 19.

You will be able to watch it live above on this page, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Here are the details

The procession of uniformed law enforcement officers will be starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Rd., which is near McCallum Road and McDougall Avenue.

The procession will march south on McCallum Road and proceed east on King Road to the Abbotsford Centre, located at 33800 King Rd.

Road closures will be in effect around this area on Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

The Celebration of Life ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

There will also be two overflow seating areas:

The University of the Fraser Valley – Envision Athletic Centre, 1395 McKenzie Rd. Doors will be open to the public at 11:30 a.m.

Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Rd. Doors will be open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

If anyone would like to share their thoughts and condolences with the Davidson family, they can send emails to a special account at apdhero386@gmail.com.

Global BC will have full coverage of the procession and the celebration of life, both on Global and BC1. We will also be live streaming here, on our Global BC Facebook page, and simulcasting on CKNW AM 980.

Last Thursday, first responders and members of the public lined the streets to pay tribute to the fallen officer as his body was transferred from Vancouver General Hospital to Abbotsford.

And on Monday, a large crowd braved wind and rain to participate in a candlelight vigil for Davidson, one week after he was killed in the line of duty.