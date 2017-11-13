Candlelight vigil for Const. John Davidson to be held in Abbotsford on Monday night

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night in honour of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson, one week after he was killed in the line of duty.

A large crowd is expected to brave the stormy weather to pay tribute to the fallen officer at Mt. Lehman Centre at 6 p.m.

Davidson’s funeral will take place this Sunday.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the death of Const. John Davidson

On Thursday, first responders and members of the public lined the streets to pay tribute to the fallen officer as his body was transferred from Vancouver General Hospital to Abbotsford.

An online fundraiser set up for his family has already raised more than $130,000 and a petition looking to rename Automall Drive in Davidson’s honour needs another thousand signatures to reach its goal.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Davidson’s death.

— With files from Amy Judd