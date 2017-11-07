Oscar Arfmann charged with murder following death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann has been charged in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of an Abbotsford police officer.

Arfmann has been charged with first-degree murder following a shootout on Mt. Lehman Road that claimed the life of Const. John Davidson.

Police said Monday that the suspect was an Alberta man in his 60s.

A person at the scene shared a photo of the suspect with Global News.

Sister-in-law Pamela Arfmann told Global News that Oscar is a retired truck driver, who was believed to be living in a motor home in B.C.

Last year, he sold a property in the area of St. Paul, Alberta before coming to the province to stay with family.

She said Oscar had been struggling with mental health issues since his wife’s death.

“He lost his wife about three years ago and he’s just gone off since then,” Pamela said. “He hasn’t been the same since he lost his wife.

“He talked to himself a lot. And he was just not, it’s hard to explain, he was just not the same person. He talked about demons and stuff like that too, that he was demon-possessed at times.”

