At least 2 Abbotsford police officers hurt in suspected shooting

At least two Abbotsford police officers have been hurt in the line of duty Monday.
Abbotsford police say the incident took place around noon on Monday.
Witnesses on the scene say shots were fired but police have yet to confirm.
A suspect is in custody and police say there are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time.
The suspect may have been driving a black Mustang, which was stopped by police.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area around Mt Lehman from Fraser Hwy to north of the Automall as it is closed off and police will be on the scene for some time.
Businesses in the area are being evacuated.
Police, fire and BC Ambulance are on scene.
Abbotsford police are set to update the media at 3 p.m.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.