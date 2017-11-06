At least 2 Abbotsford police officers hurt in suspected shooting

At least two Abbotsford police officers have been hurt in the line of duty Monday.

Abbotsford police say the incident took place around noon on Monday.

Witnesses on the scene say shots were fired but police have yet to confirm.

A suspect is in custody and police say there are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time.

#breaking Two #Abbotsford police officers injured and a suspect in custody after incident along Mount Lehman pic.twitter.com/gGNZhtpz6v — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) November 6, 2017

The suspect may have been driving a black Mustang, which was stopped by police.

Global One above location where black Mustang was stopped by #Abbotsford Police @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Uj52GPkM4e — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) November 6, 2017

Everyone is asked to avoid the area around Mt Lehman from Fraser Hwy to north of the Automall as it is closed off and police will be on the scene for some time.

#Abbotsford – Police investigation has Mt. Lehman blocked off both ways just south of Fraser Hwy.^ms — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) November 6, 2017

Businesses in the area are being evacuated.

Police, fire and BC Ambulance are on scene.

Abbotsford police are set to update the media at 3 p.m.

More to come.