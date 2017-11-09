Police motorcade to escort Const. John Davidson from Vancouver hospital to Abbotsford

A motorcade will be escorting the remains of Const. John Davidson from Vancouver General Hospital to Abbotsford Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:30 to 3 p.m. today, members of the Abbotsford Police Department, along with Davidson’s family, will depart Vancouver Hospital.

The motorcade will travel via Grandview Highway to Highway 1 and continue east on Highway 1 to Abbotsford, where it will exit off on Sumas Way.

The destination is Henderson’s Fraser Valley Funeral Home in Abbotsford.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Monday. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years, in Canada and the U.K., and was known for his work with youth and getting drunk drivers off the road.

He was also escorted along Highway 1 to the hospital on Monday evening.

An online fundraiser created early on Wednesday afternoon easily surpassed its initial goal of $20,000 by 9 p.m. The goal has now surpassed $50,000.

Members of the public are invited to sign a book of condolence in the BC Legislature Hall of Honour. The book will be delivered to the family of fallen Abbotsford Police Department Const. John Davidson.

Sixty-year-old Oscar Arfmann of Alberta, has been charged with first-degree murder in Davidson’s death.

