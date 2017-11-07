Police light afor fallen Abbotsford officer’s body along Highway 1

Police cruisers and other emergency vehicles lit the way along Highway 1 as the body of a fallen Abbotsford police officer was transported that way on Monday night.

Commuters saw police cars and ambulances cramming overpasses and flashing their lights on the same night that the body of an officer who was killed on Monday was ushered along the highway, according to Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin with the Surrey RCMP.

One driver saw police on every overpass from the Brunette Interchange to the Port Mann Bridge, while another, Ravi Sidhu, saw them on every overpass between Surrey and Abbotsford.

“The cops all had their cruisers lit up,” he told Global News.

One social media user described it as a display of solidarity for a fallen officer.

The display came on the same day that the officer was killed during a shootout with a suspect that began in Abbotsford at 11:52 a.m.

The police officer was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

His name has not been released.

“The officer who gave his life today is a hero. He was protecting his community. He will always be my hero,” Abbotsford Police Chief Const. Bob Rich said Monday.