New Brunswick cleaning up after massive storm brings heavy snow, wind

New Brunswick is still reeling from a massive storm that hit the region on Thursday and is continuing to cause havoc into Friday.

While parts of Nova Scotia were whipped by wind and rain amid temperatures well above freezing, New Brunswickers faced heavy snow that made it impossible to see across the street.

READ MORE: Up-to-date storm coverage as intense winter storm approaches Atlantic Canada

“If you are in your home and don’t need to travel, don’t travel,” said Greg MacCallum, director of New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization, who called it a “serious storm.”

Much of the province was under winter storm, rainfall or wind warnings during the storm. Central and northern parts of the province were expecting to see 40 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

WATCH: Massive snowfall shuts down New Brunswick capital

Environment Canada said early Friday that while heavy snow and blowing snow was expected to continues for the northern half of New

Brunswick, the snow has changed to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets for central areas overnight.

Snow was expected to end by late morning over southern New Brunswick but persist into the afternoon for northern areas.

More good Samaritans attempt to help this driver get free from the deep snow @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/q0JnLB5ELo — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) January 5, 2018

NB Power had already pre-positioned additional crews ahead of the storm in anticipation of outages.

As of 7:30 a.m., the utility was reporting just over 12,000 customers were without service.

These pellets hurt the face. The change over to ice pellets in Moncton has begun. So has the clean up. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/bYJTCDSgPs — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) January 4, 2018

Many schools and businesses are expected to either remain closed on Friday or delay opening.

With files from The Canadian Press

Follow along with our liveblog for the latest: