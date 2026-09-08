‘Warzone’: Storm rips through Winnipeg leaves thousands without power

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Jennifer Boychuck walked through her now forest-like neighbourhood with downed trees and hydro poles, and outdoor furniture strewn around after a storm struck the city on Sunday evening.

Many Westwood and River Heights residents saw downed trees and hydro poles after the storm left people with no electricity.

Around 3,100 Winnipeggers were without power as of Monday afternoon. There were initially 6,700 people without power in the city from the storms on Monday morning, according to a Manitoba Hydro social media post Sunday night.

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“It looks like a warzone,” said Jennifer, a River Heights resident. “It was pretty scary. My son came up and we closed as many windows as we could. We grabbed the cats and ran to the basement. It was over within 20 seconds.”

Winnipeg had wind gusts up to 90 km/h and the storm began in Moose Jaw, Sask., said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist at Environment Canada.

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Boychuck’s house is between two hydro poles that snapped and toppled over.

“I took a look at the window; three breakers – lightning just hits them all at once,” said Matthew Boychuck, who saw the hydro pole break.

Watch the video above for the full story.